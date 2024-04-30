photo of Scott Shainker, DO, MS

Scott Shainker, DO, MS

Contributor

Scott Shainker, D.O, M.S., is a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC). He is also a member of the faculty in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School (HMS).

Dr. Shainker is the co-founder and director of the New England Center for Placental Disorders, an international referral center for women with invasive placentation and other complex placental disorders. At BIDMC, he serves as the associate medical director of Labor and Delivery.

Dr. Shainker’s research focuses on process improvement and clinical outcomes in the management of invasive placentation. His clinical interests are in abnormal placentation, complex maternal disease, critical care obstetrics and medical education.

Dr. Shainker has lectured around the world focusing his efforts on reducing maternal morbidity / mortality, as well as placental disorders. Dr. Shainker is a national expert in critical care obstetrics and serves as faculty at both national and regional meetings. In addition, he was awarded the prestigious Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics Faculty Teaching Prize at HMS.

Posts by Scott Shainker, DO, MS

Will miscarriage care remain available? featured image

Women's Health

Will miscarriage care remain available?
Is pregnancy safe for everyone? featured image

Women's Health

Is pregnancy safe for everyone?
Preventing preeclampsia may be as simple as taking an aspirin featured image

Women's Health

Preventing preeclampsia may be as simple as taking an aspirin
