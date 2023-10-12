Health Writer

Sarah Klein is a Boston-based health journalist with more than 15 years of experience in lifestyle media. Most recently, she was editor in chief and senior director of content at LIVESTRONG.com. She previously held positions at Health.com, Prevention, and HuffPost. She's worked as a freelancer with a range of publications and clients, including TIME Health, SELF.com, Peloton, Everyday Health, Exos, Stride, and Felix Creative.

Sarah is a graduate of the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University, a National Academy of Sports Medicine–certified personal trainer, and a member of the Association of Health Care Journalists. She completed the National Press Foundation 2020 Vaccine Boot Camp and the 2019 Mayo Clinic Journalist Residency.