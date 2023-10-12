Recent Blog Articles
Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
Boosting your child's immune system
Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
Helping children make friends: What parents can do
Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
Mpox is back: What to know and do
How well do you score on brain health?
Sarah Klein
Health Writer
Sarah Klein is a Boston-based health journalist with more than 15 years of experience in lifestyle media. Most recently, she was editor in chief and senior director of content at LIVESTRONG.com. She previously held positions at Health.com, Prevention, and HuffPost. She's worked as a freelancer with a range of publications and clients, including TIME Health, SELF.com, Peloton, Everyday Health, Exos, Stride, and Felix Creative.
Sarah is a graduate of the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University, a National Academy of Sports Medicine–certified personal trainer, and a member of the Association of Health Care Journalists. She completed the National Press Foundation 2020 Vaccine Boot Camp and the 2019 Mayo Clinic Journalist Residency.
Recent Blog Articles
Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
Boosting your child's immune system
Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
Helping children make friends: What parents can do
Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
Mpox is back: What to know and do
How well do you score on brain health?