Samar Hafida, MD
Contributor
Samar Hafida, MD, is an adult endocrinologist at Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, MA. Her special interests include weight management and the effect of metabolic surgery in the management of type 2 diabetes. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Hafida is passionate about medical education and delivery of diabetes care to health systems. She is assistant director of global education and is involved in several education initiatives geared to a wide variety of learners and provides consultation to health systems on reforming diabetes care and improving outcomes.
Posts by Samar Hafida, MD
