Sait Ashina, MD

Sait Ashina, MD

Contributor

Dr. Sait Ashina is an assistant professor of neurology and anesthesia at Harvard Medical School, and a director of the Comprehensive Headache Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and a diplomate in Headache Medicine of the United Council for Neurological Subspecialties. He is a member of the education committee of the International Headache Society. Dr. Ashina also served as a member of the International Headache Society's headache classification subcommittee for the third edition of the International Classification of Headache Disorders. His research interests include epidemiology of headache and chronic pain, quantitative sensory testing, human pain models, muscle pain, the role of photophobia in migraine pathophysiology, vestibular migraine, and structural brain lesions in migraine.

Posts by Sait Ashina, MD

How can mindfulness practices help with migraine?

Mind & Mood

How can mindfulness practices help with migraine?
Stopping the vicious cycle of rebound headaches

Sait Ashina, MD

Stopping the vicious cycle of rebound headaches
Result 1 - 2 of 2

/
