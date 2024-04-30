Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Sait Ashina, MD
Contributor
Dr. Sait Ashina is an assistant professor of neurology and anesthesia at Harvard Medical School, and a director of the Comprehensive Headache Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and a diplomate in Headache Medicine of the United Council for Neurological Subspecialties. He is a member of the education committee of the International Headache Society. Dr. Ashina also served as a member of the International Headache Society's headache classification subcommittee for the third edition of the International Classification of Headache Disorders. His research interests include epidemiology of headache and chronic pain, quantitative sensory testing, human pain models, muscle pain, the role of photophobia in migraine pathophysiology, vestibular migraine, and structural brain lesions in migraine.
Posts by Sait Ashina, MD
Mind & Mood
How can mindfulness practices help with migraine?
Sait Ashina, MD
Stopping the vicious cycle of rebound headaches
