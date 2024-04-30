Contributor

Robert C. Meisner, MD, is the medical director of the ketamine service in the psychiatric neurotherapeutics program at McLean Hospital, and an attending psychiatrist in the acute psychiatric service at Massachusetts General Hospital. He graduated from Princeton summa cum laude and attended Harvard Medical School. He was a doctoral student in cultural anthropology at the Harvard Graduate School for Arts and Sciences, where he focused on child soldiering in Uganda under American anthropologist Arthur Kleinman. He received his early clinical training as a resident at Harvard in internal medicine, anesthesia, critical care, and pain. Dr. Meisner has written and lectured on a wide range of topics, from pediatric and collegiate mood disorders to the safe translation of ketamine research into evidence-based clinical practice. He has previously served on the administrative board of Harvard College, as acting resident dean at Harvard College’s Currier House, and on the faculty of arts and sciences at Harvard University.