Raymond Chung, MD
Contributor
Raymond Chung, MD is the Director of Hepatology and Liver Center at Massachusetts General Hospital and a Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Chung completed his B.A. at Harvard College and his MD from Yale University School of Medicine. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine and a fellowship in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Chung’s focus has been fundamental and translational research in HCV infection. Major focus of his research has been elucidating the basis for the observed accelerated liver disease pathogenesis in HCV-HIV coinfection. In this regard his research has made important contributions to the current understanding of hepatic pathogenesis of coinfection.
