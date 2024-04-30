Recent Blog Articles
Nisa Desai, MD
Contributor
Dr. Nisa Desai is a practicing hospitalist physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School. She completed undergraduate education at Northwestern University, followed by medical school at the University of Illinois at Chicago and internal medicine residency at the University of Virginia. She enjoys working with patients with complex medical histories, and is interested in gastrointestinal disorders. For fun, she enjoys traveling, fitness classes, and trying new recipes.
Posts by Nisa Desai, MD
Diseases & Conditions
Weighing the new approaches to treating Crohn's and ulcerative colitis
Diseases & Conditions
Inflammatory bowel disease: Issues outside the gut
Diseases & Conditions
Proton-pump inhibitors: Should I still be taking this medication?
Diseases & Conditions
Inflammatory bowel disease and family planning: What you need to know
Staying Healthy
Colon cancer screening decisions: What's the best option and when?
