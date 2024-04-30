Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Nicole Stern, MD
Contributor
Dr. Nicole Stern is currently a Commonwealth Fund Fellow in minority health policy at Harvard University. She is completing a master of public health degree in health management. Dr. Stern is board certified in internal medicine and sports medicine, and is a past president of the Association of American Indian Physicians. A critical focus for Dr. Stern's work is to increase the number of American Indian and Alaska Native health care professionals who can best reverse health care disparity trends common in American Indian and Alaska Native tribal communities.
Posts by Nicole Stern, MD
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?