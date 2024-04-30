Contributor

Dr. Nicole Stern is currently a Commonwealth Fund Fellow in minority health policy at Harvard University. She is completing a master of public health degree in health management. Dr. Stern is board certified in internal medicine and sports medicine, and is a past president of the Association of American Indian Physicians. A critical focus for Dr. Stern's work is to increase the number of American Indian and Alaska Native health care professionals who can best reverse health care disparity trends common in American Indian and Alaska Native tribal communities.