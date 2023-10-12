Recent Blog Articles
Michelle Chan, MD
Contributor
Dr. Michelle Chan is an infectious disease physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and an Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School. She completed her undergraduate education at Tufts University, and medical school education at Case Western Reserve University. She did her residency training at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and fellowship training in infectious disease at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Dr. Chan's interests include general infectious diseases and infection control.
