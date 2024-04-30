Guest Contributor

Dr. Michael Hsu is a resident psychiatrist and is currently the chief resident of outpatient psychiatry at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with degrees in business and computational biology, he worked at a global health care consulting firm before completing his medical degree at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

He was awarded the 2021–2022 American Psychiatric Association/Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration Substance Abuse Minority Fellowship, and the 2020 John Renner Travel Award by the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry.

He is passionate about healthcare equity and holistic/integrative approaches to mental health care, and has written and presented about internet gaming disorder, healthcare equity in addiction treatment, cannabis, and digital psychiatry. Following residency, he will pursue a one-year fellowship in addiction psychiatry at Emory University.

Twitter: @MichaelHsuMD