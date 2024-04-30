photo of Michael Hsu, MD

Michael Hsu, MD

Guest Contributor

Dr. Michael Hsu is a resident psychiatrist and is currently the chief resident of outpatient psychiatry at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with degrees in business and computational biology, he worked at a global health care consulting firm before completing his medical degree at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

He was awarded the 2021–2022 American Psychiatric Association/Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration Substance Abuse Minority Fellowship, and the 2020 John Renner Travel Award by the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry.

He is passionate about healthcare equity and holistic/integrative approaches to mental health care, and has written and presented about internet gaming disorder, healthcare equity in addiction treatment, cannabis, and digital psychiatry. Following residency, he will pursue a one-year fellowship in addiction psychiatry at Emory University.

Twitter: @MichaelHsuMD

Posts by Michael Hsu, MD

Cognitive effects in midlife of long-term cannabis use featured image

Mind & Mood

Cognitive effects in midlife of long-term cannabis use
Result 1 - 1 of 1

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.