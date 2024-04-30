Contributor

Melissa Bartick, MD, MSc, is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School who has worked as a hospitalist since 1997. Her primary research interest is in breastfeeding and its implications for women’s and children’s health, public health, economics, and sudden infant death. She has published peer-reviewed articles on sleep in hospitalized patients, and hospital quality improvement. She has served in leadership positions in numerous statewide, national, and international organizations, including the American Public Health Association, the US Breastfeeding Committee, and the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine. She has two adult children.