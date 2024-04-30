Contributor

Melanie Pogach, MD, MMSc, is a critical care and sleep medicine physician, the associate director of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Sleep Center, and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is committed to clinical care, education, innovation, and research as they apply to respiratory and sleep health. Her clinical passion lies in understanding and treating complicated sleep-breathing disorders, circadian dysregulation, and chronic respiratory failure. She has developed a chronic respiratory failure management program, and is conducting clinical research on noninvasive ventilation in patients with advanced COPD.