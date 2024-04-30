photo of Maureen Leonard, MD, MMSc

Maureen Leonard, MD, MMSc

Contributor

Maureen Leonard, MD, MMSc, is the Clinical Director of the Center For Celiac Research And Treatment at MassGeneral Hospital for Children (MGHfC) and an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School (HMS). She sees adult and pediatric patients with celiac disease, non-celiac gluten sensitivity, and other gluten-related disorders.
 

Dr. Leonard obtained her medical degree from New York Medical College, completed her residency in general pediatrics at Tufts Medical Center and completed her fellowship in Pediatric Gastroenterology at MGHf C. Dr. Leonard received a Master’s Degree in Clinical and Translational Investigation from HMS.
 

Dr. Leonard’s research is focused on predicting and preventing celiac disease through the NIH-funded Celiac Disease; Genomic, Environment, Microbiome and Metabolomic Study. Dr. Leonard’s other work include identifying biomarkers that can predict intestinal healing in pediatric patients with celiac disease, building translational models capable of predicting autoimmune disease in high risk individuals, and working with industry collaborators to create and perform clinical trials aimed at treating celiac disease. Dr. Leonard currently holds funding from the NIH (K23DK122127) and has previously been funded by the NIH (F32DK109620), Nutrition Obesity Research Center at Harvard, and the Thrasher Research Foundation.

Maureen Leonard, MD, MMSc

Can celiac disease affect life expectancy?
