Contributor

Dr. Martha Shenton is professor of psychiatry and radiology at Harvard Medical School, and director of the Psychiatry Neuroimaging Laboratory at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. She and her team have pioneered in developing neuroimaging tools to understand brain and behavior alterations in neuropsychiatric disorders, including severe mental illness, post-traumatic stress disorder, and individuals at risk for psychosis. She has extensive experience in psychology, and in applying neuroimaging techniques to better understand brain and behavior associations in clinical populations.