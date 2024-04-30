Contributing Editor

Mark Proctor, M.D. is the Director of the Brain Injury Center and Interim Neurosurgeon in Chief at Boston Children’s Hospital. He is past-Chairman of the Board of the Thinkfirst National Injury Prevention Foundation, and continues to serves on the Board. He has major clinical interest in brain and spine injury, congenital spinal disorders and craniofacial malformations. He is Chairman-elect of the Pediatric Section of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, and incoming President of the New England Neurosurgical Society.