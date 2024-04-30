photo of Leo Kim, MD, PhD

Leo Kim, MD, PhD

Contributor

Leo Kim, MD, PhD, is a retina surgeon and a full time member of the Retina Service at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary who has extensive experience in the management of retinal diseases associated with neovascularization or angiogenesis. These include diseases such as retinal vein occlusions, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration.
 

After obtaining his MD/PhD from the Medical Scientist Training Program at Yale University School of Medicine, Dr. Kim attended University of Southern California/Doheny Eye Institute for his ophthalmology residency, where he was recognized with the Doheny Resident Research Award for two consecutive years. He also was awarded the Lillian and Henry Nesburn Award for Research Excellence and was chosen to participate in the 2008 Heed Ophthalmic Foundation Residents Retreat, an honor extended to only the top residents in the United States demonstrating exceptional potential in academic ophthalmology. Following residency, Dr. Kim continued at Doheny Eye Institute as a vitreoretinal surgery fellow and was recognized by the Heed Foundation with a highly prestigious fellowship grant.

Diabetic retinopathy: Understanding diabetes-related eye disease and vision loss featured image

Diabetic retinopathy: Understanding diabetes-related eye disease and vision loss
