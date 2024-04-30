Recent Blog Articles
Lauren Ko, MD, MEd
Contributor
Lauren Ko, MD, M.Ed, is a dermatology resident physician at the Harvard Combined Dermatology Program. She received her undergraduate education at Columbia University, and thereafter received her Masters in Education in New York City where she taught elementary school for four years. She received her medical degree from Harvard Medical School. Her clinical and research interests include inpatient and complex medical dermatology, medical education, and cutaneous manifestations of systemic disease.
