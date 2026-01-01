Contributor

Dr. Kevin Ard is a faculty member in the division of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). An assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, he maintains a clinical practice, and is also the director of the Sexual Health Clinic at MGH and medical director of the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center at The Fenway Institute. Dr. Ard’s clinical and research interests include men’s health, the prevention and treatment of HIV, and addressing the health disparities affecting sexual and gender minority people.