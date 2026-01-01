What factors speed up aging?
New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's
Do gallstones always need treatment?
Healthier plant-based diet tied to lower risk of dementia
Is MRI contrast dye safe?
Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
Staying active throughout middle age may lower women's risk of dying early
Hantavirus explained: What to know after the cruise ship outbreak
Kevin Ard, MD, MPH
Contributor
Dr. Kevin Ard is a faculty member in the division of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). An assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, he maintains a clinical practice, and is also the director of the Sexual Health Clinic at MGH and medical director of the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center at The Fenway Institute. Dr. Ard’s clinical and research interests include men’s health, the prevention and treatment of HIV, and addressing the health disparities affecting sexual and gender minority people.
What factors speed up aging?
New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's
Do gallstones always need treatment?
Healthier plant-based diet tied to lower risk of dementia
Is MRI contrast dye safe?
Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
Staying active throughout middle age may lower women's risk of dying early
Hantavirus explained: What to know after the cruise ship outbreak