Joyce Hendley is an award-winning writer and editor who is passionate about exploring the connections between food and health. A longtime nutrition journalist and a former food editor, her work has appeared in dozens of health-focused sites, publications, and cookbooks, including EatingWell, WW, Diabetic Living, The American Diabetes Association, and the Institute of Natural Medicine. Based in Cortez, Florida, Joyce is also an adjunct lecturer in public communication at the University of Vermont. She holds a master’s degree in nutrition and food science from New York University.

Thinking about becoming a pescatarian? What you should know about the pescatarian diet
