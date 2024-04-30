Contributor

Dr. Jorg Dietrich (MD, PhD, MMSc, FANA, FAAN) is the director of the Cancer & Neurotoxicity Clinic and Brain Repair Research Program at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Cancer Center, associate professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, and attending physician at MGH.

His clinical interests are management of patients with benign and malignant brain tumors, and neurologic complications of cancer therapy, including toxicity from radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapies. His research activities include clinical, translational, and basic research in the fields of brain tumor biology, biomarkers of cancer, neurotoxicity from cancer therapies, and brain repair mechanisms.

Dr. Dietrich is the author of over 150 publications, including original research articles, review papers, book chapters, and other scientific contributions. His work has been supported by the National Institutes of Health, the American Cancer Society, the American Academy of Neurology, and other foundations.