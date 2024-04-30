Recent Blog Articles
John J. Ratey, MD
Contributor
John J. Ratey MD, is an associate clinical professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and an internationally recognized expert in Neuropsychiatry. He has published over 60 peer reviewed articles and 11 books, including the groundbreaking ADHD “Driven to Distraction” series, and “Spark, The Revolutionary New Science of Exercise and the Brain.” Honored by the Massachusetts Psychiatric Society for Advancing the Profession, Ratey lectures around the world in additional to maintaining a private practice in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Los Angeles, California. He enjoys running, weight training and hiking with his wife.
Web site: Johnratey.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JohnRateyMD/
Twitter: @jratey
