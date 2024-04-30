Contributor

Jill M. Goldstein, PhD, is a professor of psychiatry and medicine at Harvard Medical School, founder and executive director of the Innovation Center on Sex Differences in Medicine (ICON) at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and the Helen T. Moerschner Endowed MGH Research Institute Chair in Women’s Health. She is a clinical neuroscientist and expert in understanding sex differences in disorders of the brain and their co-occurrence with general medicine, such as cardiovascular disease. Her program of research (funded by the National Institutes of Health for more than 30 years), called Clinical Neuroscience Laboratory of Sex Differences in the Brain, consists of an interdisciplinary clinical investigative team integrating brain imaging, physiology, neuroendocrinology, genetics, immunology, and collaborations with basic scientists.

She has received numerous awards to support this work, served on scientific advisory boards, and participated in strategic planning for the National Institute of Mental Health, the Office of Research on Women’s Health (ORWH), and the Institute of Medicine. She has spent her career at Harvard training the next generation in women’s health and sex differences in medicine, including leading an ORWH/Harvard-wide junior faculty training program on building interdisciplinary careers in women’s health. In 2018, she launched ICON at MGH (a collaboration of psychiatry, neurology, cardiology, OB/GYN, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health), whose mission is to enhance discoveries about sex differences in medicine and incorporate them into developing novel therapies and prevention strategies that are sex-selective.