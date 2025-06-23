photo of Jeremy Samuel Faust, MD, MS

Jeremy Samuel Faust, MD, MS

Contributor

Dr. Jeremy Samuel Faust, is an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. He completed his residency training at Mount Sinai Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York, after graduating from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine (MD, MS in biomedical sciences).

He is the cohost of FOAMcast, an award-winning free medical education podcast bridging core emergency medicine content with cutting-edge topics, which has been downloaded nearly two million times. He is a frequent contributor to Slate, has published essays in The New York Times, The New York Daily News, and Mother Jones, and has appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC) and The Takeaway (Public Radio International/WNYC/WGBH). He serves on the editorial board of the Annals of Emergency Medicine and ACEP Now, and has served as a content editor for the New England Journal of Medicine Resident 360 Series.

He graduated from Williams College with honors in music, and holds a master's degree in music composition and theory from UC Davis. He is the associate conductor of the Longwood Chorus (an ensemble of medical professionals and students), and serves as board president of the Grammyaward–winning vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth. His wife Kate Taylor is a Metro reporter for the New York Times.

Posts by Jeremy Samuel Faust, MD, MS

4th of July: Holiday or hazard? featured image

Jeremy Samuel Faust, MD, MS

4th of July: Holiday or hazard?
/
