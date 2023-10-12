Recent Blog Articles
Jennifer Lin, MD
Contributor
Jennifer Lin, MD, co-directs the Melanoma Risk and Prevention Clinic, and the Multicultural Dermatology clinic at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She also is the Dermatology Lead of the Melanoma Program at Dana Farber Cancer Institute. She has authored several papers related to melanoma as well as on lasers and light-based therapies.
Dr. Lin received her medical degree from Harvard Medical School. She completed her residency at the Harvard Residency Program, and completed her fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital.
