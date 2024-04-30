Recent Blog Articles
Jeannine Miranne, MD, MS
Contributor
Jeannine M. Miranne, MD, MS is a Urogynecologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School. She also serves as the Course Director for the Harvard Medical School Urogynecology Advanced Elective at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She sees patients at both Brigham and Women’s main campus and in Braintree, MA and operates at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, and South Shore Hospital. Her clinical interests include urinary incontinence, recurrent UTI, and pelvic organ prolapse.
