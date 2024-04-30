Contributor

John Kevin Tucker, MD is Chief of Renal Medicine at Brigham/Faulkner Hospital, former director of the BWH/MGH Joint Nephrology Fellowship Program and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Tucker has received recognition as an outstanding teacher during his tenure at the University of Alabama in Birmingham and from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Renal Division. He earned an MD from Cornell University and a bachelor’s degree from Birmingham-Southern College.