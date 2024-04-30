Contributor

Ilona Goldfarb, MD, MPH, is a board-certified maternal fetal medicine specialist at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). She completed medical school and residency in California and a fellowship at MGH. Her areas of interest and expertise include public health, perinatal infectious diseases, and quality improvement in obstetrical care. She spends the majority of her time providing direct prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care to women with high-risk maternal or fetal conditions. In this capacity, she provides consultation on high-risk pregnancy patients across New England. In addition to patient care, Dr. Goldfarb is actively engaged in teaching medical students as the OB/GYN associate clerkship director for Harvard Medical School, directing clinical research projects with students, residents, and fellows, and participating on department as well as hospital-wide committees. She is also an avid theatergoer and mom to two wonderful teenagers.