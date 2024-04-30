Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Ilona T. Goldfarb, MD, MPH
Contributor
Ilona Goldfarb, MD, MPH, is a board-certified maternal fetal medicine specialist at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). She completed medical school and residency in California and a fellowship at MGH. Her areas of interest and expertise include public health, perinatal infectious diseases, and quality improvement in obstetrical care. She spends the majority of her time providing direct prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care to women with high-risk maternal or fetal conditions. In this capacity, she provides consultation on high-risk pregnancy patients across New England. In addition to patient care, Dr. Goldfarb is actively engaged in teaching medical students as the OB/GYN associate clerkship director for Harvard Medical School, directing clinical research projects with students, residents, and fellows, and participating on department as well as hospital-wide committees. She is also an avid theatergoer and mom to two wonderful teenagers.
Posts by Ilona T. Goldfarb, MD, MPH
Staying Healthy
Wondering about COVID-19 vaccines if you're breastfeeding?
Women's Health
Wondering about COVID-19 vaccines if you're pregnant or considering pregnancy?
Women's Health
Vaccines for women: Before conception, during pregnancy, and after a birth
Women's Health
The fourth trimester: What you should know
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?