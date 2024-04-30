photo of Hicham Skali, MD, MSc, FACC

Hicham Skali, MD, MSc, FACC

Contributor

Hicham Skali, MD, MSc, FACC, is a staff cardiologist, a member of the Non-invasive Cardiovascular Imaging Program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), and at Brigham and Women’s/ Massachusetts General Health Care Center at Foxborough. He is also the Associate Medical Director of the BWH Cardiac Rehabilitation program. Dr. Skali is an instructor in Medicine and Radiology at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Skali received his medical degree from University Hassan II/Faculté de Medicine de Casablanca in Morocco. He completed an internal medicine residency and a cardiovascular medicine fellowship at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston, followed by a cardiac imaging fellowship at BWH. Dr. Skali is certified as a diplomat in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Diseases, as well as board certified in nuclear cardiology and echocardiography.

Dr. Skali is also an associate director of the Cardiac Imaging Core Laboratory, and a senior member of the Clinical Endpoints Center at BWH. His research focuses on understanding the complex interactions between clinical and imaging biomarkers, as well as cardiovascular mortality and morbidity in high-risk populations with diabetes or kidney diseases. He has authored over 90 peer-reviewed publications.

Dr. Skali is working with ABT associates and AHRQ (Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality) as the Principal Investigator on the TAKEHeart Project designed to help increase referral to and utilization of Cardiac Rehab.

Posts by Hicham Skali, MD, MSc, FACC

Should I participate in a cardiac rehabilitation program? featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Should I participate in a cardiac rehabilitation program?
Result 1 - 1 of 1

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.