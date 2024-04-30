Recent Blog Articles
Hanna Gaggin, MD, MPH
Contributor
Hanna Gaggin, MD, MPH, is a general cardiologist, educator, and clinical investigator at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. She is a member of the cardiovascular medicine section leadership council and the cardiovascular continuing medical education oversight committee at MGH. She is the subspecialty core educator for the internal medicine residency at MGH, and is active in peer education through her role as editor and course director for the MGH Cardiology Board Review Book and on-demand cardiology education with Harvard Medical School Graduate Medical Education.
Posts by Hanna Gaggin, MD, MPH
Heart Health
Aortic stenosis: Do health disparities affect treatment?
Heart Health
Smoking more than doubles heart risk among African Americans
Medications
Is it safe to reduce blood pressure medications for older adults?
Women's Health
Gender differences in cardiovascular disease: Women are less likely to be prescribed certain heart medications
