Contributor

Hanna Gaggin, MD, MPH, is a general cardiologist, educator, and clinical investigator at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. She is a member of the cardiovascular medicine section leadership council and the cardiovascular continuing medical education oversight committee at MGH. She is the subspecialty core educator for the internal medicine residency at MGH, and is active in peer education through her role as editor and course director for the MGH Cardiology Board Review Book and on-demand cardiology education with Harvard Medical School Graduate Medical Education.

