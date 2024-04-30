Contributor

Eve Rittenberg, MD, is assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a primary care internist at the Fish Center for Women’s Health at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Her interests include women’s health, trauma-informed care, and health equity. She is a 2018–2021 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholars fellow, working with an interdisciplinary team on trauma-informed care. She is the past medical director of primary care at the Fish Center, and is actively engaged in medical student education in women’s health.