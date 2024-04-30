photo of Eva Selhub MD

Eva Selhub MD

Contributing Editor

Dr. Eva Selhub is an internationally recognized expert, physician, author, speaker and consultant in the fields of stress, resilience, mind-body medicine and working with the natural environment to achieve maximum health and wellbeing. Dr. Selhub engages her clients and her audiences with her powerful energy, words of wisdom and scientific knowledge to be empowered to transform themselves, their health and their life for the better.

Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Selhub is on staff at Harvard Medical School and is a Clinical Associate of the world renowned Benson Henry Institute for Mind-Body Medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Selhub also works with clients privately, combining her knowledge and expertise from Western and allopathic medicine and from the Eastern healing traditions.

Dr. Selhub has been published in medical journals and featured in national publications including The New York Times, USA Today, Self, Shape, Fitness, and Journal of Woman’s Health, and has appeared on radio and television in connection with her work, including the Dr. Oz show.

Nutritional psychiatry: Your brain on food featured image

Eva Selhub MD

Nutritional psychiatry: Your brain on food
