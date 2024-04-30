photo of Eric Zhou, PhD

Eric Zhou, PhD

Contributor

Eric Zhou, PhD, is an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. His research focuses on how we can better understand and treat sleep disorders in both pediatric and adult populations, including those with chronic illnesses. Dr. Zhou's work has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, private foundations, and the pharmaceutical industry. He has published more than 60 manuscripts and chapters in the field of health psychology and behavioral medicine, and serves on the editorial boards of Annals of Behavioral Medicine and the International Journal of Behavioral Medicine.

Posts by Eric Zhou, PhD

Does sleeping with an eye mask improve learning and alertness? featured image

Mind & Mood

Does sleeping with an eye mask improve learning and alertness?
Don't want to go to bed? Dealing with bedtime procrastination featured image

Staying Healthy

Don't want to go to bed? Dealing with bedtime procrastination

Staying Healthy

"Vitamin M" — is melatonin the cure for your sleep problems?
Can we prevent depression in older adults by treating insomnia? featured image

Mind & Mood

Can we prevent depression in older adults by treating insomnia?
Do weighted blankets help with insomnia? featured image

Mind & Mood

Do weighted blankets help with insomnia?
Cancer survivors' sleep is affected long after treatment featured image

Cancer

Cancer survivors' sleep is affected long after treatment
