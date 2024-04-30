Eric Zhou, PhD

Contributor

Eric Zhou, PhD, is an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. His research focuses on how we can better understand and treat sleep disorders in both pediatric and adult populations, including those with chronic illnesses. Dr. Zhou's work has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, private foundations, and the pharmaceutical industry. He has published more than 60 manuscripts and chapters in the field of health psychology and behavioral medicine, and serves on the editorial boards of Annals of Behavioral Medicine and the International Journal of Behavioral Medicine.