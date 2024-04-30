Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Edward N. Wei, MD
Contributor
Dr. Wei is a member of the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School, where he specializes in the treatment of spine disorders and musculoskeletal medicine. He is board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation. After graduating from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, he completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Tufts Medical Center and a fellowship at the Penn Spine Center at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Wei specializes in the nonoperative treatment of spine disorders and works with a team of physicians and therapists to help each patient regain the ability to function to the fullest extent possible. Dr. Wei focuses on patient education, exercise therapy, medications, and minimally invasive spine and musculoskeletal injections for the restoration of function.
Posts by Edward N. Wei, MD
