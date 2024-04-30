Contributor

Dr. Wei is a member of the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School, where he specializes in the treatment of spine disorders and musculoskeletal medicine. He is board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation. After graduating from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, he completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Tufts Medical Center and a fellowship at the Penn Spine Center at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Wei specializes in the nonoperative treatment of spine disorders and works with a team of physicians and therapists to help each patient regain the ability to function to the fullest extent possible. Dr. Wei focuses on patient education, exercise therapy, medications, and minimally invasive spine and musculoskeletal injections for the restoration of function.