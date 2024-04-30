Contributing Editor

Dominic Wu, MD, completed his undergraduate studies and medical school at Brown University and was elected to the AOA honor medical society. At Brown, he focused his studies on human biology, public health, and comparative anatomy/paleontology. During his medical training, he was ultimately drawn to the broad spectrum, holistic field of Family Medicine with special interests in Dermatology. He is currently a resident physician at Cambridge Health Alliance, a teaching affiliate of Tufts and Harvard Medical School. He has many medical interests, including dermatology, psychocutaneous disorders, telemedicine, and medical education.