photo of Dominic Wu, MD

Dominic Wu, MD

Contributing Editor

Dominic Wu, MD, completed his undergraduate studies and medical school at Brown University and was elected to the AOA honor medical society. At Brown, he focused his studies on human biology, public health, and comparative anatomy/paleontology. During his medical training, he was ultimately drawn to the broad spectrum, holistic field of Family Medicine with special interests in Dermatology. He is currently a resident physician at Cambridge Health Alliance, a teaching affiliate of Tufts and Harvard Medical School. He has many medical interests, including dermatology, psychocutaneous disorders, telemedicine, and medical education.

Posts by Dominic Wu, MD

Newer skin cancer treatments improve prognosis for those with cutaneous melanoma featured image

Cancer

Newer skin cancer treatments improve prognosis for those with cutaneous melanoma
Psoriasis and cancer: What’s the link? featured image

Cancer

Psoriasis and cancer: What’s the link?
Sun protection: Appropriate sunscreen use featured image

Dominic Wu, MD

Sun protection: Appropriate sunscreen use
What’s new with the flu shot? featured image

Dominic Wu, MD

What’s new with the flu shot?
Result 1 - 4 of 4

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.