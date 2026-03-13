Contributor

Deborah Simmons is a clinical specialist at Spaulding Cape Cod, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, where she provides occupational therapy to patients recovering from injuries and illness. She holds a master’s degree in occupational therapy from Boston University and an advanced practice certificate in upper quarter and upper extremity rehabilitation from Drexel University. As a certified aging-in-place specialist (CAPS), she brings specialized knowledge in helping individuals maintain and maximize independence and safety in their homes. Deborah combines clinical expertise with advanced training to deliver evidence-based, client-centered therapy and consultation services that optimize functional outcomes and quality of life.