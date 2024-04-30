Recent Blog Articles
David J. Einstein, MD
Contributor
Dr. David J. Einstein is a genitourinary medical oncologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. In addition to patient care, he leads clinical/translational research in immunotherapy and targeted approaches to prostate, kidney, and bladder cancers. He is a medical advisor to the Boston Prostate Cancer Support Group and the Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition.
