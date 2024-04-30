Contributor

Dr. David Boyce is board-certified in general anesthesiology and pain medicine. After graduating from Tufts University School of Medicine, he completed his residency and a pain medicine fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He is currently an Instructor in Anesthesiology at HMS and the anesthesiologist-in-charge of the main operating room at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he also attends on the in-patient Chronic Pain Service. Dr. Boyce provides care for patients in an outpatient pain clinic and he has given regional and national talks on back pain, including hands-on ultrasound workshops for the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP). His clinical interests include safer surgery and non-opioid alternatives to managing chronic pain.