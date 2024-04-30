photo of Darshan Doshi, MD, MS

Darshan Doshi, MD, MS

Contributor

Darshan Doshi, MD, is an interventional cardiologist who specializes in complex and high-risk coronary interventions.


Dr. Doshi received his BA from Columbia University’s Columbia College and his MD from Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons. He completed his internal medicine residency, and his cardiovascular medicine and interventional cardiology fellowships at the Columbia University Medical Center. Dr. Doshi also underwent additional dedicated training at Columbia in complex and high-risk interventional procedures. He was then recruited to the faculty in the Division of Cardiology at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in 2018.


Dr. Doshi also holds a MS in patient-oriented research from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health with a research interest focused on clinical trials evaluating novel cardiovascular devices and therapeutics in interventional cardiology. He has authored several original manuscripts in translational and clinical cardiovascular medicine, and has published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, Journal of the American College of Cardiology, and Circulation, among many others.

Posts by Darshan Doshi, MD, MS

Are there benefits of cardiac catheterization for stable coronary artery disease? featured image

Heart Health

Are there benefits of cardiac catheterization for stable coronary artery disease?
Is angioplasty plus stenting or coronary artery bypass surgery better for treating left main coronary artery disease? featured image

Heart Health

Is angioplasty plus stenting or coronary artery bypass surgery better for treating left main coronary artery disease?
