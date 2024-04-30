Recent Blog Articles
Daniel Amponsah, MD
Guest Contributor
Daniel Amponsah, MD, is an internal medicine resident at Massachusetts General Hospital. He completed his medical degree at Loma Linda University School of Medicine. Dr. Amponsah has clinical interests in the impact of health disparities on management and outcomes in cardiology. After completing his internal medicine residency, Dr. Amponsah hopes to pursue a career in cardiology.Follow Dr. Amponsah on Twitter @DanAmponsahMD
