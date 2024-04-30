Recent Blog Articles
Caleb Dresser, MD, MPH
Contributor
Dr. Caleb Dresser is an emergency physician and assistant director of the Climate and Human Health Fellowship, cohosted by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, the Harvard FXB Center, and Harvard C-CHANGE. His research focuses on understanding the health implications of climate-related disasters, and he is actively involved in efforts to educate health care workers, policymakers, and the general public about the value of action to protect human health in the context of the climate crisis.
Posts by Caleb Dresser, MD, MPH
