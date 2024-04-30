Recent Blog Articles
Balachundhar Subramaniam , MD, MPH, FASA
Contributor
Dr. Subramaniam earned his medical degree from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Pondicherry, India. He then pursued his anesthesiology residency from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and gained expertise in cardiac anesthesiology following a degree from Harvard Medical School, Boston. He also completed a master of public health in clinical effectiveness research from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston.
He was awarded the Ellison “Jeep” Pierce Chair of Anesthesia. He is the director of the Center for Anesthesia Research Excellence at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and an associate professor of anesthesiology at Harvard Medical School.
He conducts research in perioperative outcomes and has special interest in meditation as a pre-habilitation tool in cardiac surgical population. He also researches the effects of meditation on sleep quality, postoperative delirium, and physician burnout, and other topics.
Posts by Balachundhar Subramaniam , MD, MPH, FASA
Heart Health
When the doctor becomes the patient: A transformative experience
Balachundhar Subramaniam , MD, MPH, FASA
Reducing your risk of changes in thinking following surgery
Balachundhar Subramaniam , MD, MPH, FASA
Mind-body therapies can reduce pain and opioid use
