Contributor

Anthony Lembo, MD, is Director of the GI Motility and Functional Bowel Disorders Program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA.



Dr. Lembo earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and completed his residency in medicine, as well as fellowships in gastroenterology and gastrointestinal motility and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), at the University of California, Los Angeles, (UCLA) Medical Center. Dr. Lembo’s research interests focus on the burden of and treatment options for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and chronic constipation, and he also studies the placebo response. He has published widely on these topics, He is also an Associate Editor of the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology and Digestive Diseases and Science. He also been appointed numerous national and international leadership positions throughout his tenure.