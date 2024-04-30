Recent Blog Articles
Anthony Lembo, MD
Contributor
Anthony Lembo, MD, is Director of the GI Motility and Functional Bowel Disorders Program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA.
Dr. Lembo earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and completed his residency in medicine, as well as fellowships in gastroenterology and gastrointestinal motility and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), at the University of California, Los Angeles, (UCLA) Medical Center. Dr. Lembo’s research interests focus on the burden of and treatment options for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and chronic constipation, and he also studies the placebo response. He has published widely on these topics, He is also an Associate Editor of the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology and Digestive Diseases and Science. He also been appointed numerous national and international leadership positions throughout his tenure.
Posts by Anthony Lembo, MD
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?