Dr. Annie Lewis-O’Connor is a dually board certified (pediatrics and women’s health) nurse practitioner. She is the founder and director of the C.A.R.E. Clinic (Coordinated Approach to Resiliency & Empowerment) at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA; an associate scientist in the division of women’s health/department of medicine at BWH; and an instructor at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Lewis-O’Connor addresses violence from four pillars: research, policy, education, and clinical practice. She was a clinical scholar with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (2018–2021). Since 2012, she has served as co-chair of the Mass General Brigham Trauma-Informed Care Initiative.

She received her master’s in nursing from Simmons College in Boston, a master’s in public health from Boston University, and her PhD from Boston College.

Talking to your doctor about an abusive relationship
