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Anahita Dua, MD, MS, MBA
Contributor
Dr. Anahita Dua is an associate professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School and director of the vascular lab at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). She also co-directs the peripheral artery disease center and limb evaluation and perseveration program and is associate director of the wound care center at MGH. She specializes in peripheral artery disease, limb salvage procedures, and complex aortic conditions.
Dr. Dua received her medical degree at the Aberdeen University School of Medicine in the United Kingdom, followed by a general surgery residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin and residency in vascular surgery at Stanford Hospital & Clinics.
Fast-walking "super-movers" may have sharper brains as they age
Healthy breakfast ideas to support energy and metabolism
Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option
Harvard study: Early sweet-drink habits tied to high blood pressure later in life
How to save money on medication
The 5 pillars of longevity: Movement, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and social connection
Newly approved pill cuts LDL cholesterol levels by more than half
C-reactive protein: Should healthy people be tested for it?
PRP injection for knee osteoarthritis: Does it work?
Strength training over decades linked to longer life