Contributor

Dr. Anahita Dua is an associate professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School and director of the vascular lab at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). She also co-directs the peripheral artery disease center and limb evaluation and perseveration program and is associate director of the wound care center at MGH. She specializes in peripheral artery disease, limb salvage procedures, and complex aortic conditions.

Dr. Dua received her medical degree at the Aberdeen University School of Medicine in the United Kingdom, followed by a general surgery residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin and residency in vascular surgery at Stanford Hospital & Clinics.