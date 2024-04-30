Contributor

Amy Desrochers DiVasta MD, MMSc, is chief of the division of adolescent medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital. She is the co-director of the adolescent long-acting reversible contraception program, and co-director of the reproductive endocrinology and PCOS program. Dr. DiVasta's research interests include the bone health of young women with low-estrogen states, such as girls with eating disorders, as well as reproductive health issues including long-acting contraception, PCOS, and endometriosis.

Dr. DiVasta is also the co-scientific director for the Boston Center for Endometriosis, a joint project between Boston Children’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.