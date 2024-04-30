Contributor

Dr. Adjoa Anyane-Yeboa is a board-certified gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, and an instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is also a member of the Clinical and Translational Epidemiology Unit, a subdivision of the Mongan Institute at MGH. Her work focuses on health equity in gastroenterology, specifically in IBD and colorectal cancer. Follow her on Twitter @AdjoaGIMD and Instagram @dradjoa_gimd.