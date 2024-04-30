Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Adjoa Anyane-Yeboa, MD, MPH
Contributor
Dr. Adjoa Anyane-Yeboa is a board-certified gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, and an instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is also a member of the Clinical and Translational Epidemiology Unit, a subdivision of the Mongan Institute at MGH. Her work focuses on health equity in gastroenterology, specifically in IBD and colorectal cancer. Follow her on Twitter @AdjoaGIMD and Instagram @dradjoa_gimd.
Posts by Adjoa Anyane-Yeboa, MD, MPH
