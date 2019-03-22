Testicular Torsion
What Is It?
Torsion of the testicle is an uncommon but serious condition in which the testicle twists on the cord that provides its blood supply. The twisting of this cord cuts off the blood supply to the testicle. It is extremely painful and must be treated immediately to prevent permanent damage to the testicle. Testicular torsion can happen after strenuous exercise or an injury, but it also can occur without any apparent cause. The condition can occur at any age but is most common between the ages of 10 and 20.
Symptoms
Sudden onset of severe pain and extreme tenderness in one testicle, with or without an obvious cause, is the most striking symptom. Other symptoms include nausea and vomiting associated with the pain, and swelling on one side of the scrotum.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.