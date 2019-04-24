Nearsightedness (myopia)

What is it?

A person who is nearsighted has difficulty seeing objects in the distance, although he or she can see close objects well. Nearsightedness is also called myopia.

In some cases, nearsightedness is an inherited condition caused by an abnormally long eye, as measured from front to back. Because there is a longer distance between the cornea (the clear "window" that covers the front of the eye) and the retina (the light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye), images tend to focus in front of the retina, rather than on the retina itself.