Mid-menstrual cycle pain (mittelschmerz)

What is mid-menstrual cycle pain?

Some women feel pain in the abdomen or pelvis during ovulation, when an egg is released from the ovary. This usually happens midway between menstrual cycles. The medical term for this is mittelschmerz, which comes from the German words for "middle" and "pain." Some women don't feel anything when an egg is being released from an ovary. Other women may feel intermittent or constant discomfort or pain during ovulation.

Symptoms of mid-menstrual cycle pain

Ovulation usually occurs two weeks before the first day of each menstrual period, give or take a couple of days. During this time, you may feel pain in the pelvis that can range from a sense of discomfort or a mild twinge to severe pain that mimics appendicitis. It usually lasts a short period of time, from a few minutes to hours. It often is felt in the lower abdomen or pelvis, either in the middle or on one side. If the pain is severe, it may be accompanied by some mild nausea.

Diagnosing mid-menstrual cycle pain

Pain during ovulation usually is easy to recognize because its timing is so characteristic. Your doctor will be able to determine that you are experiencing pain from ovulation based on your menstrual cycle, the location and description of your pain, and the results of an abdominal and pelvic exam. It is important to let your doctor know about any other symptoms you have, such as fever, vomiting, changes in urination or changes in your bowel movements or appetite.

Additional blood tests, X-rays, a pelvic ultrasound or a computed tomography (CT) scan may be necessary if your pain is severe or if your doctor notices any unusual findings on your physical examination, such as a very tender abdomen or pelvis or an enlarged ovary.

Expected duration of mid-menstrual cycle pain

Ovulatory pain usually lasts from a few moments to several hours. The longer episodes of pain may be due to lingering irritation from a small amount of bleeding, which sometimes happens when the egg is released.

Preventing mid-menstrual cycle pain

It usually is not necessary to prevent this mild, short-lived pain syndrome. Birth control pills prevent ovulation and can be used to prevent mid-cycle pain.

Treating mid-menstrual cycle pain

Painful ovulation is generally brief, so using medication for pain relief usually is not necessary. Over-the-counter pain medicines, such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin and others), can be used as needed and are very effective at relieving mid-menstrual cycle pain.

When to call a professional

Call your doctor if you have fever, pain with urination, abnormal bleeding or vomiting, even if your pain happens exactly at time of ovulation. Let your doctor know if mid-cycle pain lasts longer than a day. You also should contact your doctor if you missed your last menstrual period.

Prognosis

Pain during ovulation does not have any dangerous consequences.

Additional info

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
https://www.acog.org/

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.