What Is It?

Liver cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the liver. It is also called hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma.

The liver:

Helps blood to clot

Removes or neutralizes poisons, drugs and alcohol

Helps the body to absorb fats and cholesterol

Helps to maintain normal blood sugar levels

Regulates hormones

Most liver tumors in the United States spread to the liver from other places in the body. This is referred to as secondary liver cancer or metastatic cancer. For example, cancer that has spread to the liver from the lungs is called "metastatic lung cancer."